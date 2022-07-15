Labrador getting spa treatment will likely leave you relaxed. Watch

If you are looking for a dog video after a tiring day at work, then here's a video that might help. Shared on Instagram, the video shows a dog enjoying a spa treatment. The clip is relaxing to watch and is winning people's hearts left, right and centre. There are chances that the video may leave you smiling from ear to ear.

The video was shared by an Instagram page dedicated to a Labrador named Magnus. "Everyone deserves a spa day once in a while. How do you pamper your pet?" reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram. The video opens to show the Labrador lying down with a facial mask sheet and cucumbers. It then progresses to show the dog getting its teeth cleaned with a brush. We won't give away everything so you can enjoy the video completely.

Watch the adorably loving video below to see what happens next:

The video was shared an hour ago and has since racked up over 25,300 views. It has received more than 3,400 likes, and the numbers only seem to be increasing. The post has also prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments section.

"Too adorable," posted an individual with several emoticons. "OMG, the drink at the end!" shared another. "What a life you have, Magnus!" commented a third Instagram user.