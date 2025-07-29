Lenskart co-founder earning 2.2 crore unable to trace Delhi University degree ahead of IPO

Lenskart co-founder and promoter Sumeet Kapahi has been unable to trace his B.Com (Hons) degree and marksheets from the University of Delhi, the company revealed in its IPO filing on Monday, July 28. The curious case of the missing degree was revealed in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus filed by Lenskart with the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Lenskart co-founder Sumeet Kapahi is unable to trace his degree certificate and marksheet from University of Delhi

A Draft Red Herring Prospectus is an initial document submitted to SEBI by a company looking to go public. It outlines important details about the company, including its business operations, financials, and potential risks, but does not specify the final issue price or the exact number of shares being offered.

Degree certificate, marksheets not traceable

Under the Internal Risk Factors section of the filing, the eyewear retailer revealed that promoter Sumeet Kapahi’s degree and marksheets from the University of Delhi are untraceable.

Lenskart said that Kapahi has sent multiple mails to the university but has not yet heard back from them.

“One of our Promoters, Sumeet Kapahi, who is also the Global Head of Sourcing of our Company, has been unable to trace the copies of his B.Com (Hons). degree and marksheets from the University of Delhi,” read the IPO filing.

“While he has written multiple emails, and a letter to the concerned university requesting for a copy of his degree certificate, and has applied for the copies of the marksheets on the portal of the university on its website as well, a response from the university is awaited.

“Accordingly, reliance has been placed on certificates furnished by him to us and the BRLMs to disclose details of his educational qualifications in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. Further, there can be no assurances that he will be able to trace the relevant documents pertaining to his educational qualifications in future or at all,” it concluded.

Who is Sumeet Kapahi? What is his compensation?

Sumeet Kapahi is the Global Head of Sourcing, co-founder and Promoter of Lenskart Solutions.

Founded in 2008, Lenskart was originally incorporated as ‘Valyoo Technologies Private Limited’ by Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi.

Kapahi has been associated with the company since September 2011. His compensation in FY25 amounted to ₹22.46 million or ₹2.24 crore.