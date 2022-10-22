Little boy scribbles over white car with lipstick, leaves netizens amused

Children are adorable, and being around them is fun. In their growing years, they are always busy doing something, whether it is playing around or scribbling on walls. But, in a recent turn of events, a child was seen scribbling on a car with red lipstick. The boy's seven-second viral video was uploaded to Twitter by a user by the name of Morissa Schwartz. In the video, the little boy had red lipstick in his hand and could be seen scribbling on the car. Just below the kid, there are several lipsticks on the ground that he had used. In the Tweet, the user wrote, "He'll one day own a body shop. "

Take a look at the child scribbling on the car here:

He’ll own a body shop one da 😂 pic.twitter.com/Jhx6qOxY95 — Morissa Schwartz (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) October 20, 2022

Since this video was shared on the microblogging platform, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. It also has 470 likes and several comments. Many Tweeple found this amusing. One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "With no one watching him, it's a good thing he didn't wander into the street." Another person said, "He is so cute. That's how babies amuse themselves." A third person added, "Reflecting on the kid's mischief; he will develop a great product and succeed in his future.