Home / Trending / Little boy scribbles over white car with lipstick, leaves netizens amused

Little boy scribbles over white car with lipstick, leaves netizens amused

trending
Published on Oct 22, 2022 03:31 PM IST

In a funny video doing rounds on the internet, you can see a little boy scribbling with lipstick on a car.

Boy scribbles on car.(Twitter/@MorissaSchwartz)
Boy scribbles on car.(Twitter/@MorissaSchwartz)
ByVrinda Jain

Children are adorable, and being around them is fun. In their growing years, they are always busy doing something, whether it is playing around or scribbling on walls. But, in a recent turn of events, a child was seen scribbling on a car with red lipstick. The boy's seven-second viral video was uploaded to Twitter by a user by the name of Morissa Schwartz. In the video, the little boy had red lipstick in his hand and could be seen scribbling on the car. Just below the kid, there are several lipsticks on the ground that he had used. In the Tweet, the user wrote, "He'll one day own a body shop. "

Take a look at the child scribbling on the car here:

Since this video was shared on the microblogging platform, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. It also has 470 likes and several comments. Many Tweeple found this amusing. One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "With no one watching him, it's a good thing he didn't wander into the street." Another person said, "He is so cute. That's how babies amuse themselves." A third person added, "Reflecting on the kid's mischief; he will develop a great product and succeed in his future.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kids viral video twitter + 1 more
kids viral video twitter

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out