Little girl from Arunachal Pradesh responds after being called ‘Chinese’: ‘Humko Indian bolo’

A young girl from Arunachal Pradesh has responded to a comment about her appearance with a heartfelt message about identity and being Indian. The post was shared by Instagram user Karga Tinkle Gongo. In the caption, she addressed a comment that referred to her as Chinese despite her being Indian. Arunachal girl responds to being mistaken for Chinese. (Instagram/@karga_tinkle_gongo)

“Maybe I don’t look the way you expected an Indian person to look, but India has always been a beautiful mix of different faces, cultures, languages and traditions. I’m proud of who I am and where I come from, and I’m also happy that I can speak Hindi,” she wrote.

She went on to mention the comment that prompted her response.

“So yes, this ‘Chinese bacche Hindi bol lete hai’ comment made me smile, but I hope next time we can be a little more curious and a little less judgmental. We’re all human first. Sending love and good vibes,” she added.

(Also Read: Russian influencer regrets calling ₹60 Mumbai pani puri costly after seeing Dubai price: 'I was wrong')

The young girl’s message highlighted the diversity that exists across India, where people from different regions can have vastly different appearances, languages and cultural traditions.

Rather than responding angrily, she chose to point out that looking different does not make someone any less Indian. Her mention of speaking Hindi also reflected the assumptions people can make based solely on someone’s appearance.

Check out the full video below: