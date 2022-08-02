Little girl's chess-related question stumps Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand. Watch

Indian chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand was recently left stumped after a little girl asked him a chess-related question at the Chess Olympiad in Chennai. "The question of the day!" wrote Anand while retweeting a video. The video shows the eight-year-old girl asking Anand something that was outside his forte. The little girl's quirky question has left netizens confused.

The video opens to show two girls discussing what to ask chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand. It then shows one of them asking Anand, "How to distract pieces?" Anand, seated on the stage with other officials, started explaining how to distract the opponent by saying, "Well, I do it facing straight."

Seconds later, the young girl interrupts him and repeats her question. "I have no idea. I try my best, but they never get distracted," says Anand. He chuckles and adds, "I am sorry, you can distract the opponent, but I don't know how to distract the pieces."

