Little girl’s dance to Gomi Gomi in Delhi metro is winning hearts. Seen it yet?

If you are a frequent user of social media, then you have most probably come across the viral audio Gomi Gomi. This dance trend has been widely adopted by many people, who helped make it what it is today. This time, an adorable little girl can be seen doing the dance inside of a train in the Delhi Metro. The sweet little girl can be seen looking directly into the camera as the video opens and she aces the dance as well. What can also be seen is that a group of friends were also behind this girl and the man in this group even ends up joining her in this dance. The women in the group, however, give this little girl the spotlight and move towards the side of the frame. The result is a viral Gomi Gomi dance video that is practically breaking Instagram.

What is quite hilarious to note is that the man who joins the little girl in her dance to Gomi Gomi has also discovered this video on Instagram and commented on it. “Hey kiddo, thanks for having me in the video, though no one asked me but okay,” he hilariously wrote in the comment that has now been pinned in the section. The video was shared on an Instagram page with over 42,000 followers on it which is dedicated to this little girl named Samaira Gurung or Mumu.

Watch it here:

Posted on June 13, the video has 39.7 million views on it so far. It has also received various comments in which many people pointed out that the man had also joined in this fun dance without the little girl realising.