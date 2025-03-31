‘Living Nostradamus’ who predicted Covid-19 now says World War 3 is looming, asks Brits to prepare for frontlines

Athos Salomé, a self-proclaimed psychic often referred to as the ‘Living Nostradamus,’ has issued a chilling warning about the possibility of World War III. The 38-year-old from Brazil believes the world is on the brink of a major conflict, sparked by sabotage and hybrid warfare, reported Mirror. Salomé claims to have predicted the Covid-19 outbreak, the death of Queen Elizabeth II,(Pexel)

Salomé, who claims to have predicted events such as the Covid-19 outbreak, the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said recent global developments indicate an “alarming geopolitical pattern.” According to him, a “dangerous global crisis” is unfolding, and he urged people to “pay attention to the signs.”

Series of incidents

His concerns stem from a series of seemingly separate incidents that, he says, form a larger strategic pattern. As evidence, Salomé pointed to the damage sustained by an undersea fiber optic cable between Latvia and Sweden in January, which prompted Swedish authorities to launch a sabotage investigation. This incident followed another in December, when Finnish police seized a Russian oil tanker suspected of damaging the Finnish-Estonian Estlink 2 power line and multiple telecom cables.

“An invisible war has broken out in the Baltic Sea,” Salomé stated. He highlighted past disruptions, including a 2023 cable network failure that impacted communication systems across Finland. The ongoing attacks, he noted, have prompted NATO to tighten security in the region and pushed the European Union to develop emergency protocols for protecting critical infrastructure.

The psychic warned that these disruptions pose serious risks. “Submarine cables maintain the modern communications infrastructure as its fundamental elements. When these structures are destroyed, they produce digital blackouts that jeopardize military capabilities and also cause major economic instability,” he explained.

Also read: ChatGPT’s Ghibli edits with extra people spark eerie ghost theories. Viral videos

Drawing historical parallels, Salomé compared the current geopolitical tensions to the events that triggered past world wars. “History has already shown us that major conflicts can begin with seemingly isolated events. The First World War was triggered by the assassination of an archduke. The Second, by the invasion of Poland,” he said.

He also speculated about rising tensions in the South China Sea, predicting that conflicts between China and the US will escalate in the future. “Today, we live in an era of hybrid warfare, where the destruction of an internet cable can have just as devastating implications as a military attack,” he warned.

Salomé questioned how global powers would respond if the Baltic incidents were confirmed as acts of sabotage. “What will NATO’s response be? How will Russia react to a possible formal indictment? And, most importantly, how far could this escalation take us?” he asked.

Also read: Kids are using emojis to hide illicit conversations, warns expert: ‘Snowflake for drugs, ghost for misogyny’