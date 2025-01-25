Loan for sister’s wedding and dowry 'destroyed' family, Reddit user shares heartbreaking tale of struggles

A Reddit post has recently garnered attention as a young man shared the heartbreaking struggles his family is enduring due to financial burdens and health issues, further exacerbated by the expenses of his sister's wedding and dowry. The user, from a rural background, detailed his family’s difficult situation, which was worsened by loans taken for the dowry in April 2024. The family took a loan for the wedding.(Representational Image/Pexel)

The family took out loans of around ₹15 lakh for the wedding, borrowing money from local moneylenders who charged exorbitant interest rates. With no savings or property to fall back on, the family’s hopes were pinned on the young man securing a job after his graduation, which would help pay off the debt. However, things took a tragic turn.

"I’m from a Tier 3 college where I didn’t get any placement opportunities. I tried off-campus placements and did everything I could, but I still didn’t get any job," the young man shared in the post, expressing the frustration that has been growing since his graduation.

The financial burden has taken an emotional toll on the family. The man’s father, who has always had a reputation for being spiritual and not materialistic, is now overwhelmed with the loans. His mother, who has been suffering from an undiagnosed illness for the past 20 years, is set to undergo an operation at AIIMS. The young man expressed how difficult it is to witness his mother's suffering from a distance: "Whenever I hear my mom’s voice on the phone, I cry. It’s been weeks—sometimes months—since I’ve called her because it’s too painful to hear her suffering."

Compounding the family’s difficulties, the young man couldn’t attend his sister’s marriage in Bihar due to a lack of funds. He was studying in Karnataka at the time, and the financial strain left him unable to afford the travel. He recalled, “One thing that hurts me deeply is that I couldn’t attend my sister’s marriage because I didn’t have enough money to travel from Karnataka to Bihar."

In addition to the mounting debts, the young man’s younger siblings, living in the village, are struggling with basic needs. He recounted a painful conversation with his sister, who revealed they had only puffed rice to eat one night. “I felt terrible because I was eating my meal while they were going hungry. I called 2-3 friends, and they sent me ₹1,000, which I immediately sent to my sister,” he shared.

The young man concluded his post with a cautionary message about the dangers of taking out loans for events like marriages: "I’m sharing this because I want people to be careful about taking loans for marriages or other expenses. It’s very hard to deal with the consequences."

He also provided a glimpse into his father’s traumatic past, which may have contributed to his family's current circumstances. “When my father was 4 years old, my grandmother committed suicide. After that, my father started working at a hotel doing cleaning jobs, but someone helped him get into an orphanage where he became a religious master. But my father still didn’t overcome his childhood trauma.”

Many took to the comments section of the post to share their views. A user wrote, “Sorry for being blunt, but this is how poor are getting poorer. Spending ₹15 lakh on a village wedding in Bihar, especially when knowing you won't even be able to feed your family afterward is just pure stupidity.”

Another added, “Unless, you are rich and connected, say like Amdanis and Malayas, never take money unless you are 200% sure about returning them. Poor middle class people suffer the most by borrowing. Get some job, help repay..”

