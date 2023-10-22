Local train turns into dance floor as people perform Garba during Navratri

A video of a group giving an impromptu Garba performance inside a local train was shared on social media. The video has sparked a debate among the netizens. While many saw the incident as people enjoying the festive spirit, some argued that such performances could disturb other passengers. The image shows people performing Garba inside a local train. (X/@mumbaiheritage)

The video is shared on an X handle called Mumbai Heritage. “Garba in Mumbai local,” read the caption posted along with the video. In the clip, a group of people are seen standing in the passage inside a train and dancing. While some are cheering them, others are seen simply looking at the dancers.

Take a look at this video of Garba inside a local train:

The post was shared on October 18. Since then, it has accumulated more than 81,000 views and counting. The share has also gathered nearly 700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video. From praising the dance to sharing their displeasure, people posted varied comments.

What did X users say about people dancing inside a local train?

“So good to see the bonding,” shared an X user. “This is really lovely,” added another. “Amazing amazing amazing,” expressed a third. “This city is just love man,” commented a fourth.

However, everyone was not pleased with the incident. A few shared how dancing inside a train coach can be inconvenient for other passengers. Just like this individual who posted, “Amazing amazing amazing.” Another joined, “This should be stopped.” A third also asked if one is allowed to play garba in public places and tagged Indian Railways.

