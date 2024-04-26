Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru Zomato agent turns up in wheelchair to vote. See pics

India is conducting the world’s largest democratic elections in seven phases, which started on April 19 and will continue until June 1 to elect 543 members to the lower house of the parliament. Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections started today, April 26, with 88 constituencies spanning 12 states and a union territory participating in the democratic process. Several parts of Karnataka are also exercising their right to vote, with Bengaluru voting today. Pictures and videos from the state show people casting their votes, including eminent personalities like Rahul Dravid, Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty. Lok Sabha elections 2024: Zomato delivery agent posing for the camera after voting at a polling booth in Bengaluru.(Special arrangement)

Amid them is this specially abled Zomato delivery agent who went out in his wheelchair to vote. Hireeswamy, 28, went to a polling booth in the Bengaluru South constituency to cast his vote. After coming out of the polling booth, he posed for pictures.

In the photos, Hireeswamy can be seen showing his inked finger as he smiles for the camera. He is seen wearing a T-shirt, trousers, gloves and a cap as he sits in his wheelchair.

Since Bengaluru has a lower voter turnout during Lok Sabha elections compared to the other parts of Karnataka, many businesses are offering freebies and discounts to voters on election day.

For instance, Mr. Philly’s Burger is offering a 30 per cent discount to the first 100 customers, while Wonderla Holidays is offering a 15 per cent discount on tickets to voters. Deck of Brews is treating the first 50 guests to a free beer after the polling day.

Many restaurants in the city have also announced free dosas for those who show their inked fingers as proof of casting their vote. Eminent people like Sudha Murthy, NR Narayana Murthy and Rahul Dravid, who voted today in Bengaluru, have urged the residents to turn up in large numbers and vote.