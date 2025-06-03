Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
‘Lost a leg, not my drive’: RCB fan's emotional tribute to Virat Kohli during IPL 2025 final

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jun 03, 2025 08:50 PM IST

Two RCB fans with prosthetics displayed powerful messages of hope and resilience, capturing the crowd's attention during the IPL final.

Cricket fans are holding their breath across India, waiting to see if Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) or Punjab Kings will win the exhilarating IPL 2025 final. Both teams are looking to lift the trophy for the first time. But at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, in the sea of red and gold, two men stood out from the crowd for their support and powerful, emotional messages.

The fans behind the placard, two man who lost their legs, marked the occasion as a personal victory.
One placard read: “Lost a leg, not my drive! Here for King Kohli. My real comeback starts today!" Another beside him held a sign that read “Even my prosthetic knows, when Kohli bats, we stand! RCB 4ever.”

As the crowd roared for boundaries and sixes, their signs struck a different chord. The messages represented their resilience, hope and deep emotional connection with their favourite cricketer, Virat Kohli. Even the commentators took note, praising the duo on air for their courage and the emotional depth of their message.

Sea of Kohli fans in IPL final

RCB supporters have waited 18 years to see their team lift the IPL trophy. Kohli, the tournament’s all-time highest run-scorer, has been the heart and soul of RCB since 2008. 

Though the team reached the finals in 2009, 2011, and 2016, the coveted title has remained out of reach. Today, fans have turned up in massive numbers as the stadium was a sea of No. 18 jerseys, as thousands gathered to cheer on their beloved “King Kohli”.

Tuesday, June 03, 2025
