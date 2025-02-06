'Ludo bhai ka birthday': Men throw grand party for street dog with cake, hoardings. Watch

Internet's love for animals is well known but one group of dog lovers took their love for a street dog to the next level by throwing it a grand party. A video from Madhya Pradesh's Dewas has amazed the internet after it showed a group of young men celebrating the birthday of a dog with much enthusiasm, even putting up large hoardings around the area wishing the animal a happy birthday. The video showed a group of men cheering for their dog Ludo in a car.(Instagram/anshu_09_chouhan)

A viral video by a digital content creator Anshu Chouhan shows a hoarding that reads, “Hamare priye wafadaar, khoonkhar Ludo Bhai ko janamdin ki lakh lakh badhaiyaan.” Another hoarding sends a message about adopting Indie breed dogs. “Apne bhartiye par garv karein, desi kutte ko god lein," it reads.

Take a look at the viral video here:

In the short clip, the men can be seen taking the dog around the city on a Jeep. The animal is seated on the front of the car with a garland around its neck. The group cheer for their "Ludo bhai" as they drive around.

They even buy a cake and sing the birthday song for their beloved pet and caption the video, “Ludo Bhai ka birthday celebrate." Chouhan has shared other videos of him and his friends taking care of their dog Ludo on a Instagram account dedicated to the dog.

The internet is impressed by their efforts to make the dog feel special with many users sharing their wishes for "Ludo bhai".

"Ludo Bhai ke saamne koi bol sakta hai kya... Ludooooo Bhaiiiiii," wrote one of them.

Another user commented, “Adopt, don’t shop – a very good message for Indians.”

A third user remarked, “This video made my day! I literally have no words. Salute to these guys from the depth of my heart.” A fourth user quipped, “Ludo Bhai zindabad.”

