Lululemon founder Chip Wilson has copped backlash for suggesting that women in Canada are not having enough children, causing men to bring in brides from Thailand. The remarks, made at a conference in Calgary, prompted some women to walk out of the audience in silent protest, Globe and Mail reported. Chip Wilson's controversial remarks on women's reproductive choices have sparked backlash more

Lululemon is a Canadian athletic apparel brand best known for its athleisure wear. The company was founded by Canadian businessman Dennis 'Chip' Wilson in 1998 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is today a major global sportswear retailer.

Lululemon founder’s controversial remarks Chip Wilson, 71, was the featured speaker at the Leadership Forum in Calgary on November 23. The event was organised by Axis Connects, a non-profit organisation. The fireside chat with the founder was moderated by Nuvyn Peters, CEO of Axis Connects.

The Globe and Mail spoke to two people who said that Wilson’s comments about women’s reproductive choices led to some walkouts.

The founder of Lululemon suggested that birth control had been crucial for women’s success in business. He said that he himself had become more willing to hire women in their early 20s without being concerned they would go on maternity leave right away, Globe and Mail reported.

Wilson told the audience that companies might be reluctant to hire a 22-year-old woman, fearing she would become pregnant at 23 and take maternity leave. He also suggested that women were delaying motherhood, leading men to import brides from Thailand, the Guardian further reported.

Gasps from the audience “There were audible gasps in the room and everyone was clearly uncomfortable. It was a mix of disengaging, walking out and also just complete shock of what was being said on stage,” one person told the Guardian.

“I am floored that Axis gave this man a platform. We all were saying before the event it was surprising he was there – and it’s clear that [Wilson] runs in the organizer’s circles after she opened with the fact that they go on walks [at a Vancouver mountain] together.”

(Also read: Lululemon in damage control mode as founder slams yoga wear ‘inclusion thing’)

Organisers respond Nuvyn Peters, CEO of Axis Connects, acknowledged the incident and the negative response.

“We recognize that several comments made by Chip Wilson at the Leadership Forum were offensive and inconsistent with the values and mission of Axis Connects,” Peters said in a statement to the Guardian. “We understand why those remarks caused concern and disappointment among members of our community. His comments also underscore an uncomfortable reality: attitudes and assumptions that hold women back in the workplace and in leadership have not disappeared. Challenging those attitudes is central to the work and ethos of Axis Connects.”

A spokesperson for Wilson sought to make light of the incident by telling Globe and Mail: “This is an effort to discount Chip Wilson’s record of mentoring women who have become executives and entrepreneurs in their own right to drive revenue with a clickbait headline.”