Mahakumbh’s viral ‘IIT Baba’ marries Bengaluru engineer in Himachal Pradesh, wedding pic goes viral

Abhey Singh, popularly known as “IIT Baba” after gaining attention during the Mahakumbh Mela, has married an engineer from Karnataka. Abhey Singh, aka IIT Baba, became a social media sensation last year during the Mahakumbh Mela. (X/@Shivanshp007)

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Singh tied the knot with Pratika in Himachal Pradesh on February 15, coinciding with Mahashivratri. The couple later visited his hometown in Jhajjar, where the marriage came to light.

Pratika, an engineer from Bengaluru, said the two met around a year ago. What began as a friendship gradually turned into a relationship. She described Singh as simple, honest and truthful person, adding that they are happy together.

Speaking about their future plans, the couple told Dainik Jagran that they plan to establish a Sanatan-focused university that will combine modern education with spiritual teachings.

Following the wedding, Singh returned home with his wife, where his mother welcomed the couple with traditional rituals, including aarti and sweets. The house saw a steady stream of visitors eager to meet him and take photographs.

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Who is Abhey Singh? Singh, a former aerospace engineering student from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B), became a social media sensation last year during the Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Originally from Haryana, he grabbed the attention of the devotees for his ability to articulate spiritual ideas in fluent English.

He has previously said that he left the path of science to pursue spirituality. He added that he lived in Mumbai for four years before shifting his focus to photography and the arts.

(Also Read: IITian Baba at Mahakumbh: He studied aerospace engineering at IIT Bombay, then turned to spirituality)

Today, Singh identifies as a devotee of Lord Shiva. He has often spoken about blending scientific understanding with spiritual exploration. “Science helps explain the physical world but its deeper study inevitably leads one towards spirituality. A true understanding of life ultimately brings one closer to spirituality,” he had said earlier.

When asked why he quit his engineering course, he said, “I come from Haryana, I went to IIT, then changed to Arts from Engineering, that also didn't work so I kept changing and later I arrived at the final truth.”

“Then I started exploring...how Sanskrit was written and composed and what makes Sanskrit so special...I had a quest for knowledge...then it shifted...then the question was how the mind works and how you get rid of unwanted thoughts,” he added.