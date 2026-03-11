Viral Mahakumbh girl Monalisa marries boyfriend in Kerala after seeking police protection from father
On Wednesday, Monalisa and Farman Khan tied the knot at the Arumanoor temple in Thiruvananthapuram.
Monalisa Bhonsle, who became an overnight internet sensation last year during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, has married her boyfriend, Farman Khan, in a temple ceremony in Kerala. The couple tied the knot at the Arumanoor Temple on Wednesday, according to a report by Onmanorama.
Bhonsle, a native of Indore, first gained widespread attention after videos of her selling garlands and bangles at the Kumbh festival went viral online. Her striking amber eyes and candid presence in the clips quickly turned her into a social media sensation.
Recently, she approached the Kerala Police seeking protection from her father at the Thampanoor Police Station. According to police officials, she alleged that her father was trying to take her back to Indore against her wishes. Bhonsle arrived at the police station along with her boyfriend and members of a film crew. A police officer said she clearly stated that she did not want to return with her father and intended to marry her partner. “As she is a major, she can act according to her choice," a police officer said, as per news agency PTI.
Later, the couple left the police station and indicated that they planned to get married soon in Kerala itself. Her father subsequently returned to his hometown, police said.
On Wednesday, Monalisa and Farman Khan tied the knot at the Arumanoor temple in Thiruvananthapuram. Prominent figures from political and social spheres attended the wedding ceremony, according to a report by Onmanorama.
Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Bhonsle said she was very happy and that the couple chose Kerala as the wedding destination because they liked the state.
Her husband, Farman Khan, added that they felt people in Kerala were very supportive. “Ours is a six-month love story, but it feels like sixty years. I am also an actor,” he said.
Who is Monalisa Bhonsle?
Monalisa Bhonsle shot to fame during the Mahakumbh Mela when videos of her distinctive amber eyes and her work selling garlands and bangles at the festival circulated widely online, turning her into an unexpected social media sensation.
Her online popularity soon opened doors in the entertainment industry. Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra later offered her a role in his upcoming film ‘The Diary of Manipur’, which is slated for an April release, according to IMDb.
Before entering films, Bhonsle had travelled from Indore to Prayagraj to sell garlands and earn a livelihood during the festival. Following her viral fame, she returned to Indore for acting training before heading to Mumbai to pursue opportunities in cinema.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More