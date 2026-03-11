Viral Mahakumbh girl Monalisa marries boyfriend in Kerala after seeking police protection from father

Monalisa Bhonsle, who became an overnight internet sensation last year during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, has married her boyfriend, Farman Khan, in a temple ceremony in Kerala. The couple tied the knot at the Arumanoor Temple on Wednesday, according to a report by Onmanorama. Monalisa and Farman Khan tied the knot at the Arumanoor temple in Thiruvananthapuram. (X/@KreatelyMedia)

Bhonsle, a native of Indore, first gained widespread attention after videos of her selling garlands and bangles at the Kumbh festival went viral online. Her striking amber eyes and candid presence in the clips quickly turned her into a social media sensation.

Recently, she approached the Kerala Police seeking protection from her father at the Thampanoor Police Station. According to police officials, she alleged that her father was trying to take her back to Indore against her wishes. Bhonsle arrived at the police station along with her boyfriend and members of a film crew. A police officer said she clearly stated that she did not want to return with her father and intended to marry her partner. “As she is a major, she can act according to her choice," a police officer said, as per news agency PTI.

Later, the couple left the police station and indicated that they planned to get married soon in Kerala itself. Her father subsequently returned to his hometown, police said.

On Wednesday, Monalisa and Farman Khan tied the knot at the Arumanoor temple in Thiruvananthapuram. Prominent figures from political and social spheres attended the wedding ceremony, according to a report by Onmanorama.