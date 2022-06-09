Home / Trending / Makeup artist’s transformation into Stranger Things’ Venca is stunning. Watch
Makeup artist’s transformation into Stranger Things’ Venca is stunning. Watch

The video of the makeup artist transforming into Stranger Things’ Venca was posted on Instagram.
The image shows the makeup artist's transformation into Venca from Netflix's Stranger Things.(Instagram/@harshleenjhans)
The image shows the makeup artist's transformation into Venca from Netflix's Stranger Things.(Instagram/@harshleenjhans)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 04:57 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Netflix’s Stranger Things season 4 dropped a few days ago. Since its release the show has created a chatter among people. This season is also considered scariest by many and all thanks to the series’ terrifying creature Venca. Social media is also abuzz with various posts related to the series. Just like this video that shows a makeup artist’s transformation into the character.

The video was originally posted on the artist named Harshleen’s personal Instagram page. It, however, captured people’s attention after being posted on the official Insta page of Netflix. “Did you leave the doorway to the Upside Down open again?” they wrote.

The video opens to show the artist without any makeup on her face. It then quickly captures how she turns herself into Venca with help of makeup.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted, has gathered more than 9.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered more than 98,000 likes. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Wow, amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Suddenly Vecna is ruling both sides of the world,” expressed another. “This is unbelievable,” commented a third.

The artist also shared some pictures of her transformation on her Instagram page.

What are your thoughts on the video?

