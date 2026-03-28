‘Making deer friends’: IIT Madras student pets deer on campus, video wins hearts

In the clip, the student is seen standing close to the animal and calmly petting it. Sharing the video, Pallavi wrote in the caption: “Came for MBA, leaving after making deer friends.”

A student at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has captured the internet’s attention after sharing a heartwarming moment with wildlife on campus. The video, posted on Instagram by a woman named Pallavi, shows her gently petting a deer inside the IIT Madras premises.

Internet reacts to the viral clip Social media users quickly flooded the comments section, with many expressing surprise and admiration. One user wrote, “This is something you don’t see every day on a college campus.” Another said, “IIT Madras really feels like a forest retreat with degrees.”

Several others echoed similar sentiments. “You are living everyone’s dream campus life,” one comment read, while another user remarked, “This is so wholesome and peaceful.” Some viewers were amused too, with one saying, “MBA with wildlife specialisation unlocked,” and another adding, “Only in IIT Madras can this be normal.”

A campus known for its coexistence with nature The presence of deer and blackbucks at IIT Madras is not new. The institute has long been known for its lush green campus, which shares its boundary with the Guindy National Park in Chennai.

Earlier, the official X handle of IIT Madras shared a video showing blackbucks and deer jogging under the morning sun on campus. The visuals captured the animals moving freely along the tracks at the Manohar C Wasta Stadium, offering a glimpse into everyday life at the institute.

Sharing the video, the institute wrote: “Blackbucks and deers take to track at the @iitmadras Manohar C Wasta Stadium under the morning sun, a daily reminder of the Institute’s unique coexistence with nature. Nestled next to the Guindy National Park, the IIT Madras campus is not only a hub of academic excellence but also a thriving habitat for diverse flora and fauna. Moments like these remind us of the responsibility we share in preserving this rare harmony between progress and the environment.”

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