‘Making deer friends’: IIT Madras student pets deer on campus, video wins hearts
An IIT Madras student shared a video of petting a deer on campus.
A student at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has captured the internet’s attention after sharing a heartwarming moment with wildlife on campus. The video, posted on Instagram by a woman named Pallavi, shows her gently petting a deer inside the IIT Madras premises.
(Also read: Blackbucks sprint on IIT Madras athletics track in rare video: 'Campus wildlife')
In the clip, the student is seen standing close to the animal and calmly petting it. Sharing the video, Pallavi wrote in the caption: “Came for MBA, leaving after making deer friends.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts to the viral clip
Social media users quickly flooded the comments section, with many expressing surprise and admiration. One user wrote, “This is something you don’t see every day on a college campus.” Another said, “IIT Madras really feels like a forest retreat with degrees.”
Several others echoed similar sentiments. “You are living everyone’s dream campus life,” one comment read, while another user remarked, “This is so wholesome and peaceful.” Some viewers were amused too, with one saying, “MBA with wildlife specialisation unlocked,” and another adding, “Only in IIT Madras can this be normal.”
A campus known for its coexistence with nature
The presence of deer and blackbucks at IIT Madras is not new. The institute has long been known for its lush green campus, which shares its boundary with the Guindy National Park in Chennai.
Earlier, the official X handle of IIT Madras shared a video showing blackbucks and deer jogging under the morning sun on campus. The visuals captured the animals moving freely along the tracks at the Manohar C Wasta Stadium, offering a glimpse into everyday life at the institute.
Sharing the video, the institute wrote: “Blackbucks and deers take to track at the @iitmadras Manohar C Wasta Stadium under the morning sun, a daily reminder of the Institute’s unique coexistence with nature. Nestled next to the Guindy National Park, the IIT Madras campus is not only a hub of academic excellence but also a thriving habitat for diverse flora and fauna. Moments like these remind us of the responsibility we share in preserving this rare harmony between progress and the environment.”
Take a look here at the post:
Sprawling greenery, spotted deer, and blackbucks are a common sight across the campus, making it one of the few educational institutions in India where wildlife continues to thrive alongside academic life.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More