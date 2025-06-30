Blackbucks sprint on IIT Madras athletics track in rare video: 'Campus wildlife'

In a mesmerising visual from the IIT Madras campus, a herd of blackbucks was seen gracefully running across the athletics track at the Manohar C Watsa Stadium, captivating thousands online. The now-viral video, shared by the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of IIT Madras. A video from IIT Madras showed blackbucks running on the athletics track.(X/@iitmadras)

(Also read: IIT-M grad rejected by multiple Bengaluru landlords: 'Owners not okay with Muslims')

Campus where wildlife runs free

The clip features blackbucks and deer jogging under the morning sun—an everyday spectacle at the IIT Madras campus, which shares its boundary with the Guindy National Park. Sharing the video, the institute wrote:

"Blackbucks and deers take to track at the @iitmadras Manohar C Wasta Stadium under the morning sun, a daily reminder of the Institute’s unique coexistence with nature. Nestled next to the Guindy National Park, the IIT Madras campus is not only a hub of academic excellence but also a thriving habitat for diverse flora and fauna. Moments like these remind us of the responsibility we share in preserving this rare harmony between progress and the environment."

The institute also credited the clip to Mamata Dash from the IITM Heritage Centre, calling it “a glimpse into the everyday wonders of our green campus.”

Check out the video here:

Praise from retired forest officer

Retired Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda also shared the video, appreciating the rare synergy between humans and wildlife. His caption read, "Blackbucks practicing on the athletics tracks in side IIT campus of Chennai…One place with one of the most peaceful co existence of human and wildlife."

Take a look here at the post:

Internet awestruck by the harmony

The short but enchanting clip has amassed over 70,000 views on X, drawing admiration from users for both its beauty and the institute’s environmental ethos. One user commented, “This is so adorable.” Another pointed out, “That is because IIT Madras was built into the natural forest...”

(Also read: Toddler's heartwarming interaction with baby deer delights the internet: 'Pure innocence on display')

A third chimed in, “My most visited place,” while another user delightfully remarked, “Beautiful to see them running on track relay race.” Many expressed awe at the tranquil visuals, with a user saying, “This looks so beautiful.”