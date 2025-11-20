Malaysian law firm boss gives WFH to new mom who wanted to quit: ‘Offered her a little salary hike'

Resignation requests are often treated with formal goodbyes, but one law firm in Malaysia has shown how a different approach can change everything. The employee explained that she planned to resign because she needed to care for her child.(Pexels/Representational Image)

Instead of losing a valued team member, the firm turned a difficult moment into a viral example of thoughtful leadership.

According to a report by The Independent Singapore, the managing partner of a Malaysian law firm, Ainie Haziqah of Nurainie Haziqah & Co., shared the story on Threads, where her candid post, written in a mix of Malay and English, struck a strong chord online.

Boss offers flexibility:

Haziqah explained that a lawyer in her office came to her one day asking to resign.

According to the post, the employee explained that she planned to resign because she needed to care for her child, which would make her current schedule impossible to manage.

Haziqah wrote openly about how much she valued this lawyer, describing her as someone she liked personally, admired professionally, and found “very teachable.”

Instead of accepting the resignation on the spot, Haziqah paused and took time to think about whether a solution existed. After giving it careful thought, she returned with a flexible plan designed to support both the lawyer’s family needs and the firm’s responsibilities.

The offer was simple: she could work from home full-time, come to the office only for monthly meetings, and attend all court cases as usual.

"After a few weeks, she said yes. And Alhamdulillah, the arrangements went on for about 4-5 months, if I’m not mistaken. We worked together so naturally, it felt like the best way," the post adds.

“I also offered her a little salary increment, fully WFH, and self-development training," the Malaysian law firm boss said.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

Social media users responded warmly, praising Haziqah for choosing flexibility and showing genuine care for her employee’s situation.

Many users said they wished more workplaces offered such understanding, while others called the arrangement a model for modern leadership.

One of the users commented, "You're not a boss but a leader who listens, understands, and supports."

A second user commented, "Thank you for being not just a boss, but a leader who listens, understands, and supports the careers of women."

"To be understood this way is a privilege," another user commented.

Several comments highlighted how rare it is for employers to rethink a resignation instead of simply accepting it.