Mama elephant rescues baby stuck in a pit. Watch how

In today’s edition of videos that may make you sit on the edge of your seat and ultimately leave you with a smile on your face, here’s a clip showcasing the rescue of a baby elephant by it mama. There is a chance that you will end up watching the video over and over again.

The wonderful rescue incident took place in Assam’s Golaghat. The video opens to show a herd of elephants. While walking a baby elephant slips and falls into a pit. Though its mama tries to stop the fall, she fails. It is then that she does something absolutely wonderful. She breaks the barriers made out of thin sticks of wood, around the place where the incident took place, and places them in the pit to help her children. Ultimately, she uses her trunk to pull her calf out. The video ends with the elephant herd walking away.





What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you happy?

