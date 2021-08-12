Mama elephant uses her truck to nudge baby to walk, video makes people say aww

The Internet is filled with videos capturing the antics of different animals. Among them, however, the videos that often win people’s hearts are those that showcase interactions between the mama animals and their babies. Just like this clip of an elephant mama trying to make its baby walk by nudging it with her truck.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on Twitter. Though it’s not clear when the video was captured or where, it has now left many saying aww. “Mother on way to drop the kid on the 1st day of the school,” he jokingly wrote while sharing the clip.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

Mother on way to drop the kid on the 1st day of the school pic.twitter.com/5dVTD7kxjR — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 9, 2021

The video, since being shared, has gathered nearly 14,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered nearly 2,200 likes. People had a lot to say about the adorable video.

“Hahaha. Reminds of the days when my son was a little kid!” wrote a Twitter user. “What a delight to watch on repeat mode!!” expressed another. Are you watching the video on loop too? “I love elephants,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

