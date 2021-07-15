Mama koala cuddling her sleeping baby makes for a delightful watch

“Cuteness overboard” this is what you may end up saying after seeing this video involving a mama koala and her little sleeping baby. There is a possibility that the video will also leave you smiling.

The video is shared on Australia tourism’s official Twitter handle. It describes that the video shows baby koala Kimba and her mama who are inhabitants of Wild Life Sydney Zoo. They also added that the wonderful clip is captured by an individual named Renee Howell.

The video is simple that shows the mama cuddling her sleeping baby. However, it is that sweet bond of love between a mom and a child, shown in the video, which has now won people over.

Take a look at the post shared on Twitter:

#Koala snuggles make our hearts sing 🐨 💕



The koala joey season has taken place over the last few months in #Australia. Pictured here is Kimba and her mum at @WILDLIFESydney zoo in @NewSouthWales, captured by @ReneeHowell18 #seeaustralia #visitnsw #holidayherethisyear pic.twitter.com/XqlkexZt2c — Australia (@Australia) July 13, 2021

The video, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered more than 5.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated more than 2,000 likes. People shared love-filled comments to express their reactions to the clip.

“My heart just melted,” wrote a Twitter user. Ours too! “So sweet,” expressed another. “Dreamy,” commented a third. “Love, love and love,” posted a fourth. Many wrote “Adorable” to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

