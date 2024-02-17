Man adds hot water to a jar filled with coffee, drinks it. People find it hard to digest

A video of a man drinking coffee was shared on social media. In the video, the man is seen drinking a cup of thick coffee that he made using an entire bottle of the beverage. It is likely that the video will leave you baffled and also asking ‘Why’. The image shows a man making a cup of coffee using a jar filled with coffee powder. (Instagram/@interesting_for_everyone_)

The Instagram video opens to show the man opening a brand new jar of coffee. He then adds hot water directly into the jar and stirs it. After some time, he transfers the mixture into a cup. He also tastes the drink and goes on to say “I have no words”.

Take a look at this Instagram video of the man drinking coffee:

The video was posted three days ago. Since then, it has collected more than 14.6 million views. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this coffee video?

“Either bro will never sleep, or he will sleep for the rest of his life,” wrote an Instagram user. “Drinking tar is probably less dangerous than this,” added another. “Accurate representation of students one night before an exam,” joked a third. “It is not your first coffee of the day, but the last one,” joined a fourth. “My heart skipped a couple of beats watching this,” commented a fifth.

What are your thoughts on ‘World’s strongest coffee’? Would you ever try this beverage?