Home / Trending / Man asks ChatGPT to buy his groceries and make meal plans. Here's what happened

Man asks ChatGPT to buy his groceries and make meal plans. Here's what happened

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 13, 2023 04:44 PM IST

A man asked ChatGPT to buy his groceries under a budget. Take a look at what happened.

ChatGPT has created a lot of buzz among people ever since its release. Every now and then, people experiment with it and test its abilities. Now, a Twitter user has claimed that this artificial intelligence chatbot helped him order groceries online and even curate meal plans for him.

Grocery ordered by ChatGPT.(Twitter/@ Ammaar Reshi)
Grocery ordered by ChatGPT.(Twitter/@ Ammaar Reshi)

"I asked ChatGPT to buy my groceries today using @Instacart's plug-in, and it worked so well! Stayed within my budget, provided ingredients and recipes for 7 meals (including some favorites!), accounted for my schedule and diet. Here's the convo and delivered groceries," shared Twitter user Ammaar Reshi.

In the screenshot he shared, Reshi gave a $100 budget to ChatGPT for buying groceries. He also asked to give breakfast, lunch, and dinner options along with his dietary restrictions.

Take a look at his post below:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 1.3 million times. The share also has several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Wow, this is insane! I did try to write a complete vegan cookbook, and ChatGPT does wonders! Most of the recipes are healthy and delicious." Another shared, "So excited that it recommended aloo keema, my favourite." A third wrote, "It's heartwarming to see real-world experiences like that!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meal Twitter chatgpt grocery shopping budget + 3 more
meal Twitter chatgpt grocery shopping budget + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out