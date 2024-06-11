Man beaten to death at cemetery for refusing to partake in threesome, 2 women detained: report
A murder case was opened once the Russian man's body was discovered and the women were taken into custody.
Two women were detained in Russia for allegedly beating a man to death after he denied having a sexual intercourse with them at a cemetery.
Rosa, 29, and Martha, 37, were drinking with 63-year-old Alexander in a churchyard in Stavropol, a city in southwestern Russia. The two kicked and punched Alexander when he refused to have sex with them, reported The Mirror. (Also Read: Man beaten to death in Greater Noida after argument over CNG refueling line, 2 held)
As per the news outlet, a local report said that Rosa and Martha beat him to death in a forest before hiding the man's body in a hole. A murder case was opened once the body was discovered and the women were taken into custody. In a video, one of the women are seen being led by investigators from Russia's Investigative Committee to the purported crime scene in the forest. They are seen carrying a dummy, which they later place in a grassy area on the forest floor. (Also Read: 4 YouTubers returning from birthday party killed in UP car crash with Bolero, 6 injured)
Russian man hit with ‘fists and feet’
The victim, who was known to the women, was the target of a horrific attack in which they allegedly struck him repeatedly with their "fists and feet," striking his head and torso before he died at the scene. (Also Read: Two held for beating to death a 60-year-old man in Greater Noida)
Russia's Investigative Committee said, "In the course of an argument, the women gave the 63-year-old man multiple blows with their fists and feet to his head and torso. The victim died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Wishing to avoid responsibility for the offence, the accused dragged the body of the deceased to a wooded area and hid it in a hole."
