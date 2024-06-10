4 YouTubers returning from birthday party killed in UP car crash with Bolero, 6 injured

In the Amroha area of Uttar Pradesh, a head-on collision between two cars resulted in the deaths of four YouTubers and six others were left with injuries. Lucky, Salman, Shahrukh, and Shahnawaz have been identified as the deceased. The four were actively involved in creating comedic content on the Round 2 World YouTube channel, as per reports. Amroha collision: The doctors pronounced the four dead in the initial stages of their treatment.

According to the Times of India (TOI), the group was heading to Bulandshahr from Gajraula.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The YouTubers' car crashed with a Bolero that was coming from the opposite direction as they were returning home from a birthday celebration. The four were taken to CHC Gajraula Hospital by ambulance after a crowd had formed at the scene shortly after the tragedy. Once they reached the hospital, the doctors pronounced them dead in the initial stages of their treatment, reported India Today. (Also Read: 20-year-old man, two minor girls arrested for killing Mauritian national

"The injured have been taken to Amroha District Hospital for treatment, and the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem. The families of the deceased have been informed. The spot of the accident has been inspected by senior officers," police told India Today.

On Monday, a bus crashed in Mussepur village in Uttar Pradesh on the Purvanchal Expressway, resulting in four fatalities and nine injuries, according to authorities.

The bus, according to the police, was travelling from Ayodhya to Vikramganj in Bihar. The bus that collided with the stopped truck had 25 passengers on board. The district hospitals in Mau and Ghazipur have been notified about the injuries. (Also Read: Who was Yuvraj Goyal? Indian man shot dead in Canada ‘never had even a minor clash with anyone,’ says mom)

The injured have been admitted to the district hospitals in Mau and Ghazipur, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Balwant Chaudhary, and are receiving medical attention. There have been four recorded deaths thus far. The deceased have not yet been identified.