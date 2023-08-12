Man books Rapido, driver arrives on Royal Enfield

The “peak Bengaluru moment” posts that capture attention grabbing incidents from the city often leave people amusingly surprised and this tweet is a perfect addition to that category. Twitter user Nishit Patel took to the microblogging platform to share about his encounter with a Rapido driver that left him astonished. Turns out, when he booked the service of the bike taxi aggregator, his drive arrived not just on any bike but a Royal Enfield Hunter. Man's 'peak Bengaluru moment' post related to a Rapido ride has left people chuckling. (HT File Photo)

“You won't believe the crazy @peakbengaluru moment I had today! On my way to a Kubernetes meetup, my Rapido captain pulled up on a Royal Enfield Hunter,” Patel wrote, expressing his amusement at the entire situation. In the next few lines, he added more about this interaction. “Turns out he's a DevOps engineer at a company managing enterprise Kubernetes clusters. Just another day in India's tech capital,” he tweeted.

Take a look at this post about a Rapido driver arriving on a Royal Enfield:

Shared on August 5, the post has received more than 9,200 views. People couldn’t keep calm and took to the comments section of the tweet to share their opinions. A few also asked questions and received replies from Patel.

How did Twitter users react to a Rapido driver arriving on a Royal Enfield?

“Did he also join the meetup?” asked a Twitter user along with a laughing out loud emoticon. Patel replied, “No he didn't, he had some other work.” Another joined, “Did you ask about his turnover from the side business?”. To which, Patel posted, “Nah, now I realise I should have asked him”. A third added, “Omg, that is unbelievable”. A fourth expressed, “Yeah, I had a similar ride experience. My captain arrived on RE classic 350”. A fifth wrote, “Nowadays all surprises come from Bengaluru”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON