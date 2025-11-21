Man buys 20 Munch bar on a whim, wins PS5 Slim: 'Thought it was a scam until...'

The excitement of winning something completely unexpected is unforgettable. For one Reddit user, that surprise was a brand-new PlayStation. The lucky man had long dreamed of owning a PlayStation.(Reddit)

In a Reddit post, the lucky winner revealed that he was craving a Munch at a supermarket, and his friend bought him one for ₹20. It came with a chance to win a PS5 Slim, so on a whim, he entered the unique code on the promotional website and forgot about it.

"The PlayStation I got from buying a munch," the caption of the post reads.

Unexpected PS5 delight goes viral:

According to the post, three days later, a message arrived stating he had won. At first, he couldn’t believe it and thought it was a scam.

“I didn't believe it and thought it was a scam. Then the delivery ID came, and I was ecstatic.”

Coming from a middle-class background, the lucky man had always dreamed of owning a PlayStation. At the time of winning, he even considered selling it to cover urgent expenses, as the games he wanted were behind costly paywalls. But after some thought, he decided to keep it.

“After doing some side gigs, I am planning to buy PS Plus on black friday sale and play out my dreams,” the post adds.

The post quickly went viral, with people celebrating his luck and joking that he was truly god-gifted.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(Reddit)

Here's how people reacted to the post:

Reddit users reacted to the post with amazement and humour. Many praised the man's incredible luck and shared similar stories.

One of the users commented, “How does it feel to be God's favourite child?”.

A second user commented, “I always used to think offers like these are just to attract customers and never happen irl. Shocked to see this!”

“You'd better watch out when you step out of your home. You used up all your luck for another 2 lifetimes,” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)