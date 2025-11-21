Search
Fri, Nov 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Man buys 20 Munch bar on a whim, wins PS5 Slim: 'Thought it was a scam until...'

BySakshi Sah
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 11:19 am IST

A Reddit post went viral after a man revealed he won a PS5 from a ₹20 munch.

The excitement of winning something completely unexpected is unforgettable. For one Reddit user, that surprise was a brand-new PlayStation.

The lucky man had long dreamed of owning a PlayStation.(Reddit)
The lucky man had long dreamed of owning a PlayStation.(Reddit)

In a Reddit post, the lucky winner revealed that he was craving a Munch at a supermarket, and his friend bought him one for 20. It came with a chance to win a PS5 Slim, so on a whim, he entered the unique code on the promotional website and forgot about it.

"The PlayStation I got from buying a munch," the caption of the post reads.

Also Read: Rajasthan man becomes ‘instant millionaire’ after winning 11 crore in lottery, reveals how he will use the money

Unexpected PS5 delight goes viral:

According to the post, three days later, a message arrived stating he had won. At first, he couldn’t believe it and thought it was a scam.

“I didn't believe it and thought it was a scam. Then the delivery ID came, and I was ecstatic.”

Coming from a middle-class background, the lucky man had always dreamed of owning a PlayStation. At the time of winning, he even considered selling it to cover urgent expenses, as the games he wanted were behind costly paywalls. But after some thought, he decided to keep it.

“After doing some side gigs, I am planning to buy PS Plus on black friday sale and play out my dreams,” the post adds.

Also Read: Indian man, 29, wins UAE's record 240 crore lottery: 'Day that changed everything'

The post quickly went viral, with people celebrating his luck and joking that he was truly god-gifted.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(Reddit)
Screengrab of the Reddit post.(Reddit)

Here's how people reacted to the post:

Reddit users reacted to the post with amazement and humour. Many praised the man's incredible luck and shared similar stories.

One of the users commented, “How does it feel to be God's favourite child?”.

A second user commented, “I always used to think offers like these are just to attract customers and never happen irl. Shocked to see this!”

“You'd better watch out when you step out of your home. You used up all your luck for another 2 lifetimes,” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Man buys 20 Munch bar on a whim, wins PS5 Slim: 'Thought it was a scam until...'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On