Rajasthan man becomes ‘instant millionaire’ after winning 11 crore in lottery, reveals how he will use the money

A Rajasthan man’s fortune changed overnight after he won a ₹11 crore prize in a lottery. He purchased the ticket after borrowing money from his friend. After winning the staggering amount, he revealed he will use the money for his children’s education and also to build a house. Amit Shera, who won ₹ 11 crore in the lottery. (X/@ANI)

“I belong from Kotputli village in Jaipur district. I can't express my happiness. I thank the Punjab government and the lottery agency. All my grief and sorrows have vanished today. I have won ₹11 crore. I came to Moga with a friend for a visit and bought two tickets, one for myself and one for my wife. I borrowed ₹1000 from my friend to buy the tickets. My wife's ticket won ₹1,000, and mine won ₹11 crore. I am a great devotee of Lord Hanuman,” Amit Sehara told ANI.

An official from the lottery agency said that Sehara won the first prize in the lottery. “Today, the prize winner of the Diwali bumper, Amit Shera, came to the lottery office to submit the claim form of ₹11 crores amount. He purchased the ticket from Bhatinda. Our claim form is available on our website. It can be purchased from our seller also.”

The spokesperson explained the details the winner had to provide to get the winning amount. “Winners have to give their details like bank account number, name, address, and original ticket. After getting sanctioned the amount will be transferred to the account. To submit the claim form no money is required, and it has to be submitted to the Punjab government office.”

How did social media react?

While people expressed their happiness for the man, many warned him to be careful. An individual wrote, “He’s pinning targets on him.” Another added, “He should've kept his name secret. Why do you want to show the world that you've won 11 crore and attract unnecessary attention towards you and pin a target on your back? Now all the relatives, friends and family members will try to squeeze you out.” A third posted, “What a destiny! He is so fortunate that he went there for a tour and won crores.”

What will he do with the money?

Amit Shera said that, in addition to funding his children's education and building a house, he would give ₹50 lakh each to the two daughters of his friend.

"I have lost my mother, so I understand the pain of daughters. So I will give ₹50 lakhs each to the daughters of my friend. I will use the remaining money for my children's education and to build a house. I would like to urge people to take advantage of this scheme of the Punjab government. I wish that the poverty of every person should end.”