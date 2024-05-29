 Man charges mobile phones using solar panels amid electricity shortage in Pakistan | Trending - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Man charges mobile phones using solar panels amid electricity shortage in Pakistan

ANI |
May 29, 2024 06:17 AM IST

A young man in Pakistan who runs a mobile charging shop started using solar panels to generate electricity amid the country's electricity shortage.

As the country deals with circular debt, a young man in Pakistan, who runs a mobile charging shop in a Sukkar village, started using solar panels to get power as the problem of electricity shortage rises across the nation, reported ARY News.

A man who charged mobile phones using solar panels said he had to depend on this way to run his business due to the lack of electricity in Pakistan (Representational image). (Unsplash/@publicpowerorg)
A man who charged mobile phones using solar panels said he had to depend on this way to run his business due to the lack of electricity in Pakistan (Representational image).

Wahab Tunio found a way to overcome the electricity shortage problem in his area, making it a lifeline for him as well as others in the community.

Wahab Tunio, a resident of Qureshi Goth in Sukkur and running a small business, started using solar panels to get the required power, according to ARY News.

He is getting solar power to charge mobile phones and power his desktop computer to run his business.

Tunio said that he had to rely on solar panels to run his business due to the lack of electricity in the locality.

Other people residing in the same area, who are also dealing with the same issue, get their mobile phones charged for 20-30 which has become a source of income for Wahab Tunio, as reported by ARY News.

Tunio stressed that due to the lack of electricity, solar panels have become a necessity for him.

He further asked the Pakistan government to not impose a tax on solar panels, adding that it would become unaffordable for him and others.

He feared that the imposition of tax would affect his business, ARY News reported.

The country is struggling with electricity shortage as the federal government failed to clear due payments of electricity supplying companies, leaving people without electricity in this extreme heatwave.

Last week, electricity supplying company, K-Electric issued a stern warning to cut off power supply to the departments of the Sindh government over remaining dues amounting to billions of rupees, reported ARY News, citing sources.

According to the sources close to the development, the Sindh government and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) have not cleared any payments to K-Electric since January.

The non-payment of dues has led to a financial crisis for K-Electric, causing significant difficulties in network maintenance.

Earlier this month, K-Electric sent five letters to remind immediate payment of the remaining dues.

K-Electric has warned that if payments are not made soon, the network could fail, leading to prolonged power outages in the metropolis during the extreme heatwave.

News / Trending / Man charges mobile phones using solar panels amid electricity shortage in Pakistan
