Man commits to eating raw chicken daily until he gets a ‘tummy ache’

In a daring experiment, a man named John has committed to consuming raw chicken daily until he gets sick. Yes, you read that right! The man has been eating raw chicken for sixteen days and documenting this unusual journey through video updates on his Instagram page, aptly named ‘Raw Chicken Experiment’. The man has been consuming raw chicken every day in the name of a ‘science experiment’. (Instagram/@rawchickenexperiment)

The videos show him recreating popular chicken dishes with raw chicken, complete with sides and seasonings. He also drinks various juices, gulps down raw eggs and more. In his latest video, he can be seen eating ‘chicken tikka masala’, a glass of juice and five raw eggs.

“Whenever someone tells me not to do something, it always makes me a little more interested. This time was with chicken,” John told People.

For followers of the ‘Raw Chicken Experiment,’ each day brings a new chapter. In a post on Day 16, John humorously addresses his audience as ‘fellow scientists and peer reviewers’.

“Getting to day 16 of the experiment is crazy. Every single one of my poops has been solid so far. Not what we expected here. Luckily there have been a lot of ways to eat chicken. Decided to have my meal today during a beach outing,” John wrote while sharing a video on Instagram.

In the next few lines, he added, “There were roaming gangs of boomers looking for seashells and a few of them pointed their binoculars in my direction. They wanted answers too. Amazing how even in their old age they are fascinated by science. It’s not every day you see a scientist eating at a table in the ocean with a suit on. But I hope it won’t be the last either.”

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

In yet another video that has gone viral with over 15.3 million views, John warns viewers, “Don’t try this at home. This is for science.”

The videos, since being shared, have accumulated millions of views. They have also received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to John eating raw chicken:

“Can you try chicken from Costco?” enquired an individual.

Another added, “Are raw chicken feet edible?”

“How does it taste though?” asked a third.

A fourth expressed, “I always used to eat a piece of raw chicken before cooking it. It’s not bad especially with the marinade.”

This is, however, not the first time that John has indulged himself in experimental eating. He earlier shared a series of videos on YouTube titled, “Eating raw meat at Whole Foods every day till I die from bacteria.” While he didn’t fall ill during the 200-day experiment, he eventually grew bored with the routine, according to a report by VICE News.