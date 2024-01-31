Rishi Sunak opens up on wellness routine: Sugary food, fasting for 36 hours

The idea of going through the weekend without indulging in delicious delicacies may leave some people upset but UK PM Rishi Sunak is not among them. As per reports, he follows a rigorous wellness routine which includes fasting for 36 hours. During this period he only consumes ‘water, tea and calorie-free drinks’. He, reportedly, doesn't consume anything from Sunday 5 pm to Tuesday 5 am. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak revealed about his 36 hours fasting during an interview. (via REUTERS)

The UK PM's routine took social media by storm with experts joining in to share their opinions. During a recent interview, Sunak also addressed the news and shared tidbits about his fasting routine.

The PM appeared on the ITV mid-morning show to discuss different topics, including the upcoming general election, reports Metro. However, the hosts couldn’t help but ask him about his fasting routine. The interview took place on January 30, a Tuesday. This is the day of the week on which the PM breaks his fast, as per reports.

What did PM Rishi Sunak say about his fasting routine?

"We have so much to talk to you about, as I'm sure you can imagine, but we do need to talk to you about fasting from Sunday evening to Tuesday morning. You just had some chicken, is that your first bit of food since?" asked host Rylan, reports the outlet.

To which, the PM revealed, “I've already had my second pastry today. No, yes! I didn't think we'd ever be talking about this but there we go”.

"I wish I was as disciplined as has been reported. Like all of us, I start the week with the best of intentions and then you hit contact with reality at some point. I try on a Monday after an indulgent weekend to try and have a day of fasting. But it's not totally nothing, but largely nothing. I do have the odd nut. I start with the best of intentions, as we all do, but then things happen,” he added.

"I love sugary things, so I eat a lot of sugary pastries the rest of the week. I love my food, I don't exercise as much as I used to because of my job. It's a little reset and a detox at the start of the week,” the PM further shared during the interview.