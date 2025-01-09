Man ‘completely’ rips open flight’s exit door to jump out after argument with girlfriend over phone

Panic erupted inside a flight taxiing for takeoff after a passenger ripped off the exit door and attempted to jump out of the plane. As per the Mirror, this happened after the individual had an argument with his girlfriend. He was eventually restrained by other passengers and later handed over to the police. Fellow passengers restrained a man who opened the plane's door (representative image). (Unsplash/laowai66)

The plane was at Boston Logan International Airport and headed for San Juan, Puerto Rico when the incident occurred. The outlet reported that, according to an eyewitness, the man became angry after having an argument with his girlfriend over the phone. He then walked towards the exit door and "completely" ripped it off.

An air marshall and his fellow passengers instantly tackled him to stop him from jumping out of the plane.

'I guess the boyfriend wanted to see the girlfriend's phone, and she wouldn't let him see,' a passenger, sitting behind the couple, told NBC10.

Another eyewitness told the Mirror, “Boyfriend and girlfriend were arguing behind me. Boyfriend got mad, got up walked down the centre aisle, grabbed the emergency door, ripped it off, completely off. FBI agent tackled him, handcuffed him. Shortly after, state police came on board and took him off.”

Police statement:

According to the outlet, Massachusetts State Police issued a statement about the incident. “Shortly before takeoff, a passenger who wanted to deplane opened an aircraft door suddenly and without warning. Other passengers restrained the individual until troopers arrived on scene to detain them for further questioning,” the department said.

The man’s act caused an emergency slide to deploy in the JetBlue flight. The flight was eventually swapped for another aircraft, further delaying the other flights waiting to take off from the airport.