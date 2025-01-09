Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man ‘completely’ rips open flight’s exit door to jump out after argument with girlfriend over phone

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 09, 2025 03:32 PM IST

A man on a JetBlue flight headed for San Juan in Puerto Rico halted on the tarmac after a man opened its door following an argument with his girlfriend.

Panic erupted inside a flight taxiing for takeoff after a passenger ripped off the exit door and attempted to jump out of the plane. As per the Mirror, this happened after the individual had an argument with his girlfriend. He was eventually restrained by other passengers and later handed over to the police.

Fellow passengers restrained a man who opened the plane's door (representative image). (Unsplash/laowai66)
Fellow passengers restrained a man who opened the plane's door (representative image). (Unsplash/laowai66)

The plane was at Boston Logan International Airport and headed for San Juan, Puerto Rico when the incident occurred. The outlet reported that, according to an eyewitness, the man became angry after having an argument with his girlfriend over the phone. He then walked towards the exit door and "completely" ripped it off.

Also Read: Passenger attempts to open emergency door mid-flight, fellow flyers restrain him. Video

An air marshall and his fellow passengers instantly tackled him to stop him from jumping out of the plane.

'I guess the boyfriend wanted to see the girlfriend's phone, and she wouldn't let him see,' a passenger, sitting behind the couple, told NBC10.

Another eyewitness told the Mirror, “Boyfriend and girlfriend were arguing behind me. Boyfriend got mad, got up walked down the centre aisle, grabbed the emergency door, ripped it off, completely off. FBI agent tackled him, handcuffed him. Shortly after, state police came on board and took him off.”

Also Read: Passenger peeing on flyer in US flight reminds people of Air India ‘pee-gate’ incident

Police statement:

According to the outlet, Massachusetts State Police issued a statement about the incident. “Shortly before takeoff, a passenger who wanted to deplane opened an aircraft door suddenly and without warning. Other passengers restrained the individual until troopers arrived on scene to detain them for further questioning,” the department said.

The man’s act caused an emergency slide to deploy in the JetBlue flight. The flight was eventually swapped for another aircraft, further delaying the other flights waiting to take off from the airport.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On