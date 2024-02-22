Man ‘converses’ with himself in comments section of Shaadi.com post, CEO Anupam Mittal reacts

Shaadi.com CEO and Shark Tank Judge Anupam Mittal took to X to share a hilarious reaction to a post about a man’s multiple replies on an Instagram share by his company. A screenshot on X shows a man’s comments and subsequent replies on a single post. Anupam Mittal, Shaadi.com CEO and Shark Tank Judge shared a hilarious reply on X. (File Photo)

It all started with a post by an X user who wrote “saw this comment under Shaadi.com’s pinned post,” and shared a screenshot. The picture shows comments and replies to those comments by an Instagram handle “greenflagvivek”.

CEO Anupam Mittal re-shared the post and added, “Shaadi.com comment section is something else”. In the comments section of his own share, he also wrote, “Bro is playing reverse UNO with self”.

Take a look at the hilarious post and Anupam Mittal’s reaction to it:

Since being shared, the tweet has accumulated more than 57,000 views. The share has also collected nearly 300 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this post?

“What’s going on,” wrote an X user. This is hilarious,” shared another. “So funny,” added a third.

What are your thoughts on this post shared by Anupam Mittal? Did it make you chuckle?