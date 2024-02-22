 Man ‘converses’ with himself on Shaadi.com post, CEO Anupam Mittal reacts | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Man ‘converses’ with himself in comments section of Shaadi.com post, CEO Anupam Mittal reacts

Man ‘converses’ with himself in comments section of Shaadi.com post, CEO Anupam Mittal reacts

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 22, 2024 09:00 AM IST

Anupam Mittal re-shared a screenshot of a man's “conversation” with himself on a Shaadi.com post along with a witty reply.

Shaadi.com CEO and Shark Tank Judge Anupam Mittal took to X to share a hilarious reaction to a post about a man’s multiple replies on an Instagram share by his company. A screenshot on X shows a man’s comments and subsequent replies on a single post.

Anupam Mittal, Shaadi.com CEO and Shark Tank Judge shared a hilarious reply on X. (File Photo)
Anupam Mittal, Shaadi.com CEO and Shark Tank Judge shared a hilarious reply on X. (File Photo)

It all started with a post by an X user who wrote “saw this comment under Shaadi.com’s pinned post,” and shared a screenshot. The picture shows comments and replies to those comments by an Instagram handle “greenflagvivek”.

CEO Anupam Mittal re-shared the post and added, “Shaadi.com comment section is something else”. In the comments section of his own share, he also wrote, “Bro is playing reverse UNO with self”.

Take a look at the hilarious post and Anupam Mittal’s reaction to it:

Since being shared, the tweet has accumulated more than 57,000 views. The share has also collected nearly 300 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this post?

“What’s going on,” wrote an X user. This is hilarious,” shared another. “So funny,” added a third.

What are your thoughts on this post shared by Anupam Mittal? Did it make you chuckle?

