What does Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal think about Elon Musk? Watch

Anupam Mittal, Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge recently spoke to Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Deshpande on his Barbershop podcast. While the two talked about Mittal's business journey, he also mentioned that he thinks Elon Musk is a 'great and the worst' example for founders. Anupam Mittal spoke about Elon Musk on Shantanu Deshpande's podcast.

Discussing about Musk's business empires, Mittal says, "Elon Musk is doing whatever, but you know he's probably the worst example for founders in one way in, and one way he's a great example. But a lot of people now believe they can do what he's doing- run 10 companies at the same time, and we know that's very hard." (Also Read: Anupam Mittal slams IndiGo over flight delays, says ‘this is inhumane’. Airline responds)

Watch the full video here:

Check out how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "We keep making Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Steve Jobs our idols, but we have a goldmine of great founder like Anupam in India."

A second added, "Absolutely amazing conversation! its interesting to see two business minds converse. There is so much flow of knowledge."

"One of the best podcasts I have seen. Thank you, Shantanu and Anupam," commented a third.

A fourth said, "Love such conversations, which gives a new perspective to think . Thank you so much, keep posting, keep teaching."