Man discovers terrifying sea creature with sharp teeth, people call it a 'nightmare'

A UK man recently came across a sea creature that many found reminiscent of something straight out of a horror movie. Craig Evans took to social media to share a picture of this creature and even gave an explanation about it in his post.

The picture in the post shows a creature with its mouth wide open. It has sharp teeth all around its mouth and throat that would give you shivers down your spine. This creature is called a sea lamprey.

In the caption of the post, Evans wrote, "I found this dead 'Sea Lamprey' while fishing for sea trout in a West Wales river. These wonders of nature spawn in freshwater and feed on tiny algae and microorganisms until they migrate to the sea to prey on larger fish. Its fearsome mouth attaches itself to the side of the fish and sucks its blood etc. This one was around two feet in length and weighed around a kilo."

He further added, "I've seen many of these over the years, and the only mammal that eats them are otters and then only the last few inches of its tail. These ancient species of jawless fish are a sign of a healthy ecosystem."

Take a look at the sea lamprey here:

This post was shared six days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 600 times. The share has also received several comments.

Here's what people had to say about this terrifying-looking creature:

An individual wrote, "The creature from my nightmare." A second added, "Wowzers! That is a beast! I didn’t know these existed here! Incredible!" Another posted, "This is so cool! Nature is amazing." "That’s my nightmares sorted for tonight then," shared a fourth. A fifth commented, "What in the devilish nightmare of hell is this?"

