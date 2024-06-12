Man faces backlash after wife makes food for 30 days before going into labour: ‘Isn’t it just spoiling him?’

A Japanese man is facing heavy criticism from online users after it was revealed that his wife prepared thirty days' worth of food for him before going into labour. Reportedly, many called out the man and labelled him as “childish”. It has also sparked a discussion about the dynamics between a husband and a wife in Japanese culture. A pregnant wife shared on social media that she prepared food worth 30 days before going into labour (Representational image). (Unaplsah/vnevremeni)

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the controversy began when the woman took to X to share about preparing meals in advance for her husband. The pregnant woman did so before her due date and added that she prepared the advanced meal as she would be at her parents' home for postpartum recovery. She further posted that she prepared the meals to make sure that her husband ate well and had “nutritious dinners” while she was away.

However, the incident didn’t sit well with netizens, as per the outlet. They soon started sharing various comments, including asking why the husband could not prepare his own meal while the wife was away.

How did social media users react?

While one person wrote, “What kind of husband allows his heavily pregnant wife to prepare a month’s worth of dinners? Does he usually do nothing at home? Isn’t it just spoiling him?”, another asked, “Is your husband an junior school kid? Can he not prepare his own meals?”. Besides Japan, the incident has also created a buzz among netizens in China. An individual posted on social media and expressed, “So, guess why she is going back to her parents’ home to rest and recover after giving birth?”

Following the backlash, the wife said she prepared the meals as her husband usually comes home late from work. She added that he has been “very supportive and understanding during her pregnancy”.