Man fights off two polar bears, video goes viral. Watch

What would you do if you saw two polar bears approaching you? It would be a pretty scary situation, right? But, for this man, it was the opposite. A video that has gone viral on Reddit shows a man fighting off two polar bears. Yes, you read that right! Man fights two polar bears.(Reddit/@u/Games_sans_frontiers)

A clip shared on Reddit by user @u/Games_sans_frontiers titled "Man fights off two polar bears" shows precisely what it reads. The clip begins to show a man standing in a snow-covered area. That's when two polar bears approach him. The man quickly picks up two sticks near him and throws them at one of the polar bears. Then, both the wild animals run away from him. This video was originally shared on TikTok.

Take a look at the post below:

This video was shared almost a week ago. Since being posted, it has been liked 61,000 times, and the numbers are only increasing. Several people also commented on the video.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Never bring flesh-shredding teeth, puncturing claws, and huge muscular mass to a stick fight." A second added, "Can't help but think he's, not once, but twice, thrown away a perfectly good weapon! If they'd come back for a third try, he'd have been bear nibbles." "They look like adolescents and probably aren't as confident in their skills at that age. Guarantee mama bear wouldn't have given up that easily," posted a third.