 Man finds fungus in Amul yogurt served on Vande Bharat, says ‘not expected’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Man finds fungus in Amul yogurt served on Vande Bharat Express, says ‘this is not expected’

Man finds fungus in Amul yogurt served on Vande Bharat Express, says ‘this is not expected’

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 05, 2024 05:13 PM IST

The man shared pictures of spolit Amul yogurt he received as part of his meal on Vande Bharat Express. Alongside, he tagged Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

A man travelling on Vande Bharat Express from Uttarakhand’s Dehradun to Anand Vihar in Delhi was shocked to find that the yogurt he received along with his meal had gone bad. The man took to X to share the incident, along with pictures of the spoilt. Alongside, he tagged Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and official X handles of the Ministry of Railways and the Northern Railway.

The image shows spoilt yogurt served on Vande Bharat Express. (X/@hatopkar)
The image shows spoilt yogurt served on Vande Bharat Express. (X/@hatopkar)

Read| Man claims 'smelly, dirty food' served on Vande Bharat Express, passengers return meals

“@RailMinIndia @RailwayNorthern @AshwiniVaishnaw travelling on Vande Bharat from Dehradun to Anand Vihar in the executive class today. Found a greenish layer, most probably fungus, in the Amul yogurt served. This is not expected from the Vande Bharat service,” wrote Harshad Topkar while sharing a few pictures on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

One of the pictures shared by Topkar shows a lump with a green-coloured layer on top of the yogurt. Another image shows the thali the passenger received while travelling.

Take a look at the post right here:

This, however, is not the first time that an individual has complained about the quality of food served on a train. Earlier, a passenger travelling from Rani Kamlapati to Jabalpur on Vande Bharat Express found a dead cockroach in his meal. After getting down at the Jabalpur railway station, he filed a formal complaint with the West Central Railway and shared the incident on X. The tweet read, “I was travelling on 1/02/2024 train no. 20173 RKMP to JBP (Vande Bharat Exp). I was traumatised by seeing a dead cockroach in the food packet given by them.”

Read| Cockroach found in food served on Vande Bharat Express, IRCTC responds

After the tweet gained widespread attention, IRCTC apologised to the passenger and wrote, “Sir, our sincere apology for the experience you had. The matter is viewed seriously, and the hefty penalty has been imposed on the concerned service provider. Moreover, monitoring has been strengthened at the source.”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On