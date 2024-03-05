Man finds fungus in Amul yogurt served on Vande Bharat Express, says ‘this is not expected’

A man travelling on Vande Bharat Express from Uttarakhand’s Dehradun to Anand Vihar in Delhi was shocked to find that the yogurt he received along with his meal had gone bad. The man took to X to share the incident, along with pictures of the spoilt. Alongside, he tagged Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and official X handles of the Ministry of Railways and the Northern Railway. The image shows spoilt yogurt served on Vande Bharat Express. (X/@hatopkar)

“@RailMinIndia @RailwayNorthern @AshwiniVaishnaw travelling on Vande Bharat from Dehradun to Anand Vihar in the executive class today. Found a greenish layer, most probably fungus, in the Amul yogurt served. This is not expected from the Vande Bharat service,” wrote Harshad Topkar while sharing a few pictures on X.

One of the pictures shared by Topkar shows a lump with a green-coloured layer on top of the yogurt. Another image shows the thali the passenger received while travelling.

Take a look at the post right here:

This, however, is not the first time that an individual has complained about the quality of food served on a train. Earlier, a passenger travelling from Rani Kamlapati to Jabalpur on Vande Bharat Express found a dead cockroach in his meal. After getting down at the Jabalpur railway station, he filed a formal complaint with the West Central Railway and shared the incident on X. The tweet read, “I was travelling on 1/02/2024 train no. 20173 RKMP to JBP (Vande Bharat Exp). I was traumatised by seeing a dead cockroach in the food packet given by them.”

After the tweet gained widespread attention, IRCTC apologised to the passenger and wrote, “Sir, our sincere apology for the experience you had. The matter is viewed seriously, and the hefty penalty has been imposed on the concerned service provider. Moreover, monitoring has been strengthened at the source.”