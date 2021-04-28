Man found studying for CA exam in Covid hospital. Photo goes viral

Even with all the sickness and death amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, a few individuals have apparently dedicated themselves to a cause far beyond what their pain lets them. A photo of a man, preparing for chartered account (CA) exams even while sitting on his lone hospital bed, went viral on Twitter on Wednesday, as several netizens praised the person's dedication and wished him success in his career.

The photo was posted by Vijay Kulange, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 2013 batch. Kulange, who is now the collector and district magistrate of Odisha's Ganjam, said that he happened to visit a Covid-19 hospital when he came across the aforementioned person. On witnessing the dedication of a student even in the face of such an unprecedented pandemic, the IAS officer lauded the person and shared the account of the incident from his personal Twitter handle. While remarking on the matter, Kulange said that "success is not coincidence" but requires dedication, adding that after dedication makes one forget their pain, "success is only formality".

"Success is not coincidence. You need dedication. I visited Covid hospital & found this guy doing study of CA exam. Your dedication makes you forget your pain. After that Success is only formality," IAS officer Vijay Kulange wrote in his tweet, sharing a photo of the person.

Success is not coincidence. You need dedication. I visited Covid hospital & found this guy doing study of CA exam. Your dedication makes you forget your pain. After that Success is only formality. pic.twitter.com/vbIqcoAyRH — Vijay IAS (@Vijaykulange) April 28, 2021

The photograph shows the bespectacled man, sitting with his books, copies, and a calculator spread on a hospital bed marked "S-42". He was seen talking to three individuals clad in personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

The post went viral on Twitter and as of writing this report, has amassed as many as 32.9k likes and over 4,500 retweets. While several Twitter users praised the man's dedication to studying even inside a Covid hospital, others opined that "toxic productivity" should not be glorified.

"We're humans, not machines. It's high time India stopped glorifying toxic productivity. Not everyone can 'dedicate' themselves in such unprecedented situations. It's important we recognised we need to be physically as well as mentally healthy to be 'successful' in the real sense," remarked a user.

Meanwhile, India's tally of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases reached 17,997,267 on Wednesday morning. A record 360,960 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the preceding 24 hours, as well as 3,293 coronavirus-related deaths in that period. India's Covid-19 tally is the second-highest globally, after that of the United States, with Brazil in third.