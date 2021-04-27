ICAI CA Intermediate and Final exams postponed, check details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday postponed the CA Final and Intermediate exams. The ICAI CA Intermediate exam was scheduled to begin on May 22 and the final exam was scheduled to be conducted from May 21.

The decision has been taken in view of the covid-19 situation in the country. In a notification issued on Tuesday, ICAI said that the situation of the pandemic will be reviewed and fresh dates will be announced. The new dates will be announced at least 25 days before the commencement of exams, the notice further said.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of welfare & well - being of students and to mitigate their hardships, it has been decided to postpone the Final and Intermediate Chartered Accountants Examinations which are scheduled to commence from 21st (Final) / 22nd (Intermediate) May, 2021 across the globe. However, situation of pandemic will be reviewed (COVID cases, MHA guidelines, Centre and State Government directions) and fresh dates will be intimated to students. While doing so, a notice of at least 25 days will be given before the start of the examinations. The Candidates are advised to note the above and stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org," reads the notice.