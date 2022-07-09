Man gives heartfelt speech at wedding of person he used to bully in high school

There is nothing in the world that can’t be overcome by showing kindness and compassion. In a heart-warming moment, a man gave a speech at the wedding of the person whom he used to bully in high school. They became friends later and his words will just melt your heart.

The video was posted on the Instagram account bradcapfilms, a Utah-based wedding videographer. “His high school bully gave a speech at his wedding,” says a text insert on the video. The man made an emotional speech at the wedding and shared something that the groom had told him which stayed with him forever. “It wasn’t until much later when I finally asked him. You know dude, I wasn’t very nice to you. Why did you continue a friendship with someone like me? And what he said to me that day, I will never forget and will always hold dear to my heart. He said the best way to destroy your enemies is to befriend them,” the man said. The groom also had tears in his eyes during the speech.

Watch the video of the sweet moment below:

The video was posted on June 27 and it has received more than 5.3 million views and 3.19 lakh likes. Netizens appreciated the heartfelt connection and friendship between the two.

“What a beautiful moment,” commented an Instagram user. “There’s a lot of healing of hearts that went on in that friendship,” wrote another. “You can see how emotional he was trying to read from his paper, shaking so hard,” said a third. “There is unending strength in kindness. He changed this man’s life. Beautiful. Simply beautiful,” another user posted.