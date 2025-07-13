Man leaves Bengaluru just 3 months after moving, says city is too expensive: 'Hardly get any money left'

A Reddit user has sparked an online conversation about Bengaluru’s rising cost of living and strained infrastructure after posting a farewell message announcing his departure from the city. The post, titled “Leaving Bengaluru”, was shared by a user with the handle @shank_Tip and has since received a flurry of responses. Bengaluru’s cost of living came under fire after a Reddit user’s farewell post went viral.(PTI)

(Also read: Bengaluru man earning 60 LPA asks Reddit if it's worth living in India: ‘Should I just leave?’)

In his post, the user explained that he had spent just three months in the city before deciding to relocate, citing high rent, food costs, and lack of efficient transport as the main reasons behind his decision.

"I am leaving Bengaluru after 3 months. Very very expensive — I hardly get money left after paying rent, food and transport money monthly. Shifting to Kolkata or Hyderabad, getting more salary for similar job and very very low monthly rent and good public transport. Here no Rapido bike, no metro damn. Daily travel 4 hr for work. Thank you only — weather is amazing,” the user wrote.

Check out the post here:

Cost of living vs quality of life

The post quickly resonated with several users, with many expressing empathy and agreement. One user commented, “Good decision buddy, I wish you luck… It’s high time Bengaluru realises that living here is harder than working here. I support you.” Another added, “Good luck. I want more folks to realise this and leave Bengaluru. The city can’t handle this many people.”

A third user questioned the mentality that suffering is inevitable in city life, stating, “I never understood this stance… ‘I have to suffer because everyone else is suffering’ — what kind of an argument is this?”

Others took a more practical view, praising the poster’s clarity: “See ya bud! Good call, you’re being realistic.”

(Also read: Kannadiga man shares ‘concern’ as he predicts locals may disappear from Bengaluru in 10 years)

However, not all agreed with the choice of new cities. One user argued, “Hyderabad is more expensive as compared to Bengaluru.” Another wrote,“Good luck to you man. Living here, especially alone, is so difficult and expensive.”