Man loses ₹1.17 crore on lottery tickets, sues shop and authorities; court says he knew the risks
A man who spent ₹1.17 crore on lottery tickets and won nothing sued the seller and authorities, alleging illegal sales, but a court dismissed his plea.
A man in China who spent 900,000 yuan (about ₹1.17 crore) on lottery tickets in a single month has sued a sales agent and the local lottery management centre, demanding his money back with interest.
According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the man, surnamed He, lives in Hefei in central Anhui province. He purchased numerous lottery tickets in September 2023 from a shop run by Zhang, a certified sales agent for the local lottery management centre.
He selected tickets and completed transactions through a social media app, transferring payments directly to Zhang’s bank account. After buying the tickets on He’s behalf, Zhang photographed them and sent the images to the buyer as confirmation.
Zhang said he had issued a notification warning He about the risks of spending large sums on lottery tickets, which the buyer acknowledged. But after failing to win any prize, He took Zhang and the lottery management centre to court. He argued that the manner in which the tickets were promoted, sold, paid for and shared on social media violated legal norms. On that basis, he contended that the purchase contract should be declared invalid and sought a refund of the entire 900,000 yuan along with interest.
(Also Read: Chinese man discovers neither of his sons is biologically his after DNA test prompted by fight)
What did the court say?
But the Baohe District People’s Court in Hefei rejected his claims. The court said there was no evidence that Zhang had deliberately induced He into buying the tickets or that his sales methods encouraged excessive spending.
Judges also noted that He, as an adult with full civil capacity, should have understood that purchasing lottery tickets does not guarantee a win. Despite repeated reminders to spend rationally and having read the risk notification, he chose to proceed, the court observed.
“Buying lottery might possibly bring a big prize, but there is also a big risk of loss. Lottery players should be rational and cautious when buying lottery tickets, especially when it involves a lot of money,” the presiding judge said in a statement to the media.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More