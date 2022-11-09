Man makes drum set using empty baskets, netizens applaud his skills

There are several videos of talented musicians making a song from scratch or tunes that make us groove. It's not only that; people are known to use their creativity and make music with the bare minimum. And thanks to the internet, we get to see one such amazing video of a street drummer creating the sound of drums from empty baskets. In a video uploaded by YouTube user William Wei, you can see a man with several empty baskets on the street. Then he starts playing music on them and makes turns the basket into a drum set. For different sounds, the man makes use of the baskets differently. After he finishes playing, many people applaud him and appreciate his talent.

Take a look at the video below:

Since this video was shared, it has been liked 3.9 times and has several comments as well. One user wrote, "This dudes stamina is insane, also he is making better music with a few buckets than some of the professionals do with a full drum set." Another person said, "Really, he’s so talented. He shouldn’t perform on the streets, his place should be in a famous band."That bird was getting it. I been a drummer my self for 13 years and this guys is amazing drumming as fast as he does for as long as he does is hard on the arms. Great speed and tempo man keep it up" said a third.