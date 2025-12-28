Man meets teachers, tours campus as he revisits alma mater after 8 years in US. Watch

A man who returned from the United States after 8 years visited his former school in India and shared an emotional video of the experience. The clip, posted on Instagram by Sudarshan Choudhury, captures his return to the J.C. Mahindra Memorial School (JCMM) in Raigad and has resonated widely with viewers for its strong sense of nostalgia. The video has prompted emotional reactions.(Instagram/@only_friends440)

Choudhury captioned the video, “Visiting my school (JCMM) in India after living in the US for 8 years. This place holds so many memories.” The video shows him entering the campus, walking through corridors and classrooms, and meeting teachers who taught him years ago. He is also seen being given a tour of the premises and observing what has changed and what remains the same. Choudhury notes that while parts of the school have undergone upgrades, several areas still look as they did during his student days, adding to the wave of nostalgia.

In the video, Choudhury also mentions that he now works in law enforcement in the US, saying he will be working as “IPS for the US government.” Responding to comments, he clarified that the role is similar to that of a warden and is considered one of the most challenging sectors within US law enforcement.

Watch the video below:

(Also Read: Indian man explains why middle class life is '10x better' in Canada than in India)

Social media reactions

The video has prompted emotional reactions. One user wrote, “Nostalgia hits hard when you become successful and enter your alma mater as an alumni.”

“Those moments of seeing the school again will give me goosebumps in the future for sure. All the memories, from classes to labs, from teachers to non-teaching staff, from playground to exam halls, every moment was memorable and its intact in the memory,” commented another.

“Really feels goosebumps while watching this,” wrote a third user. “Sharing your success to your teachers....what more do they want from a student. you make them more confident in their job,” said one user.