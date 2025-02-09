Man missing for 15 years regains memory after hearing the word ‘Mahakumbh’: Report

An extraordinary turn of events unfolded in Koderma, Jharkhand, where a man missing for 15 years was finally found—just as his family had applied for his death certificate. According to a report by News18, Prakash Mahato, a resident of Kadodih in the Markacho police station area, was located after a long disappearance, triggered by a sudden recollection of his home upon hearing the word “Mahakumbh.” A man missing for 15 years was found after the word “Mahakumbh” triggered his memory.(Representational image/Pixabay)

(Also read: Woman, her friends travel inside train toilet to Maha Kumbh, viral video disgusts internet)

Vanished without a trace

Prakash Mahato worked for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and suffered from mental health issues. On 9 May 2010, while travelling to Kolkata for work, he mysteriously disappeared. His family promptly filed a missing person report at the Markacho police station, but despite extensive searches, his whereabouts remained unknown for over a decade.

Recently, the Markacho police received a call from hotel operator Sumit Sao in Raniganj, West Bengal, regarding a man he had sheltered for years. The authorities contacted Mahato’s family, who rushed to Raniganj to confirm his identity. The emotional reunion took place on 7 January at Markacho police station, where the family could not contain their joy upon seeing their long-lost relative.

A new life in a hotel

Sumit Sao, whose father had offered Mahato a job at their hotel 15 years ago, recounted the incredible story. Mahato, known as “Wrestler” at the hotel, had been living and working there ever since. Sumit explained that his father had taken Mahato in, providing him with shelter and employment, and he had become like family.

Sumit further revealed that the breakthrough came when his family was discussing a pilgrimage to the Mahakumbh. During the conversation, Mahato insisted he must attend the Kumbh Mela, as his home was on the route. This prompted Sumit to question him further, leading to the revelation of his actual identity and address. Sumit immediately informed the local police, who then coordinated with the Markacho police station.

Homecoming and emotional closure

On Friday, the station house officer of Markacho Police Station officially reunited Mahato, now 52, with his wife, Geeta Devi, and their children, Sujal (18) and Rani (16). Geeta, who had raised her children alone while working as a labourer, was overwhelmed with emotion. Her children, who had only seen their father in photographs, finally met him in person.

Interestingly, just 10 days before this reunion, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation had sent a letter regarding outstanding payments linked to Mahato’s absence. Following government regulations, the family had applied for a death certificate, unaware that Mahato was alive. However, the application remains pending due to incomplete documentation.

(Also read: Monalisa, 16-year-old viral girl at Mahakumbh, bags lead role in Hindi film: ‘Mehnat karungi’)

As a final gesture, Sumit assured the family that he would soon take Mahato and his loved ones to the Kumbh Mela, fulfilling the desire that had ultimately led him back home.