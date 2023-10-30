Man missing for 2 weeks found drifting on life raft, this is how he survived

A fisherman who went missing about two weeks ago was found alive on a life raft. He was rescued thanks to the efforts of a few good Samaritans. He was on a vessel that departed Westport in Grays Harbor County and was scheduled to return after three days when he went missing. The image shows a life raft that a man used to survive in the waters. (X/@USCGPacificNW)

How was the fisherman rescued?

A few people out on their boat saw the raft floating on the water. Realising there was a man in the raft, they acted quickly to save his life. “I saw what looked like a life raft in the distance and ran inside and put the binoculars on him and then he shot off a flare,” Ryan Planes, one of the rescuers, told King-TV.

“We pulled him on board. He gave me a big hug and it was emotional. We made him breakfast. He drank three bottles of water. He was pretty hungry, poor guy,” Planes added.

How did the man survive?

The fisherman was alone on the raft drifting for nearly 13 days, reports King-TV. After being standard, he quickly ran out of food. So, he had to catch salmon and eat it to survive.

Also Read: Man claims he ate worm and drank rainwater to survive in Amazon Rainforest for 31 days

The US Coast Guard in the Pacific Northwest took to their official X handle to share a picture of the raft. “#BreakingNews Photo of the life raft as the good Samaritan vessel approached it this morning,” they wrote.

Take a look at the post about the rescue here:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, it has accumulated over 12,000 views. The tweet has also collected tons of comments.

How did netizens react to this news?

“I bet the life-raft occupant was overjoyed to see this fishing boat!” wrote an X user. “Awww that poor man!” shared another. “This is a fantastic picture. Good Samaritan and good photographer,” added a third.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON