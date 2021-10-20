Man opens bag of chips, finds a whole potato inside instead. His tweet is viral

It’s said, you never know what’s in store for you. This line seems rather fitting considering what happened with this man from England. He discovered something bizarre when he opened a bag of chips - a lone whole potato instead of the crisps.

A physics teacher at Uppingham School in Lincolnshire, David Boyce, found the potato in a packet of Mature Cheddar and Red Onion Kettle Chips. He shared the picture of the packet along with the potato on Twitter informing the Kettle Chips about his unusual discovery in one of their products.

“So I opened a bag of Kettle Chips today to find no crisps. Just a whole potato,” he wrote in his Twitter post caption.

So I opened a bag of @KETTLEChipsUK today to find no crisps. Just a whole potato. 😮 pic.twitter.com/PGEqGMqIWF — Dr David Boyce (@DrDavidBoyce) October 16, 2021

Within hours, Kettle Chips noticed the tweet and replied to the one-of-a-kind grievance.

“Not sure how that got in there! Do you mind sending us a DM so we can gather some details and ask our team to look into this? – Zoe,” they tweeted.

The conversation continued and Boyce told them that he still had the packet and they could have it back.

Yeah I still have it! It was so unexpected. You can have it if you like! — Dr David Boyce (@DrDavidBoyce) October 16, 2021

The tweets have since prompted a flurry of reactions - and even questions - from tweeple. “I mean, didn’t the bag feel weird when you picked it up in the first place? Like a single lump moves very differently inside a bag to a load of crisps!” asked a Twitter user. To this Boyce replied, “The bag was swollen up, so did notice something strange - but nothing prepared me for the potato.”

“These are just the DIY version. I feel like you won a prize or something,” another user commented.

The witty professor concluded by saying that the potato seemed to him like a trophy he never won before. “I think I am accepting this as some sort of life trophy- having never won anything in my life, I feel this potato has always had my name on it,” he tweeted.

Have you ever had a similar experience? How would you react in this situation?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON