Man proposes to girlfriend in front of swirling tornado in Oklahoma: ‘Couldn’t have asked for a more…’

In a moment straight out of a romantic novel, Matt Michell proposed to Becky Patel in front of a swirling tornado in Arnett, Oklahoma, as powerful winds roared around them. A friend captured the dramatic scene on camera, and the photos and video have since made waves on social media. A tornado sets the stage for a breathtaking proposal in Oklahoma.(Facebook/Becky Patel)

Patel shared the emotional experience on Facebook, writing, “On May 18th in Arnett, Oklahoma, in front of the most amazing tornado, Matt Michell got down on one knee and asked me to spend the rest of my life with him. I think my squealing and jumping tells you what my answer was!”

In the video, Michell is heard saying, “I love you, baby,” as Patel hugs him and jumps up and down with excitement. The couple stands smiling in front of their SUV, with the tornado visibly swirling in the distance.

Photos from the moment show Patel proudly displaying her new engagement ring, an oval-cut diamond with a pavé band, while beaming with joy. “I couldn’t have asked for a more epic proposal! Matt, you make me feel like the luckiest girl in the world, and I love you with all my heart,” she added.

Take a look at the video:

💍🌪️🥰 The most unforgettable ‘yes!’ On May 18th in Arnett, Oklahoma, in front of the most amazing tornado, Matt Michell... Posted by Becky Patel on Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Patel, who hails from Canada, told local outlet KLAW that Michell, an Illinois native, has been chasing tornadoes for six years as a guide for Tempest Tours. She joined one of the tours last year, where they met.

"I was only supposed to chase for two weeks but Matt asked me to stick around with him and chase with him for an extra week, so I did!" she recalled. Since then, the pair has chased several storms together, including a major tornado in Wyoming.

But none of those adventures compare to this one, both for the scale of the tornado and the significance it now holds in their love story. KOCO meteorologist Damon Lane praised the timing, calling it “a perfectly timed engagement!”

